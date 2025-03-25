Banbury boss praises goalkeeper after 'deserved victory'

Action from Banbury's win at Bromsgrove Sporting. Photo: BUFC.

​Simon Hollyhead was full of praise for his players and in particular his goalkeeper after victory at Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.

Goals from Harry Reilly and AJ George were the difference as United ran out 2-1 winners, with a world class save late on from Banbury keeper Jack Harding also proving key.

And Hollyhead told Puritans Radio that his goalkeeper’s contribution wouldn’t surprise many who have seen him during his 401-game Banbury career.

He said: “On the balance of play I think it was thoroughly deserved.

"Anyone who understands football knows about the contribution Jack Harding gives, not just this season but in the last nine seasons as well. He’s a magnificent character and his handling was immaculate again and that save just typified him at the end.

"Like all the players in our group, he’s constantly finding ways to keep improving and working on things they need to work on rather than relying on the strength of their game.

"I haven’t seen anyone better than Jack in this league this season.

"In terms of the game as a whole, we knew the slope here does play a part in terms of how they play – they’re quite direct both in terms of the channels they hit and the switches.

"We kept the same starting XI as last week which was a very mature performance and the boys have trained very well this week.

"Everyone in the squad is available and fit which says a lot about the backup support we’ve got, but also about the individuals because despite them all having different backgrounds, jobs, being at college and so on, they all keep finding different ways to keep evolving and growing.”

Banbury return home this weekend as they welcome Stratford Town, a side who are very firmly in the congested battle for play-off places, ending the weekend in fifth spot.

The day will see Banbury United pay homage to the club’s former players as part of its annual ‘Past Players Day’.