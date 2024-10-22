Banbury boss left unhappy at Spalding result

Banbury boss Simon Hollyhead.

​Simon Hollyhead was disappointed with the outcome of his Banbury United side’s match at Spalding United on Saturday and pointed to key incidents early on that he felt went against the Puritans.

Spalding won the game 2-0, with Banbury unable to build on a very encouraging win at home to the then league leaders Bedford Town four days earlier.

And Hollyhead cited numerous reasons as to why he felt it wasn’t his side’s day.​

He told Puritans Radio: “It’s a disappointing outcome, let’s not get away from it.

"We started pretty well, they showed us lots of respect in how they dropped off, but there were two key moments – first in the opening 15 minutes there was a clear back pass to the keeper who has picked the ball up but nothing was given.

"Everyone who was here was stunned. Then Jaanai Gordon scored what I understand was a good goal [which was disallowed] and it’s a key moment.

"Then in the last 25-30 minutes of the first-half we didn’t ask enough questions and played too many straight balls rather than playing some football which is why we made a couple of changes at half-time.

"I saw a reaction in the first 20-25 minutes of the second-half in that we moved the ball around better and taking more touches and it was causing them problems.

"The right final ball into the box was just missing and maybe our movement ahead of the ball could have been better.”

Banbury’s congested schedule continued on Tuesday night with a trip to struggling Biggleswade Town, played after this week’s Guardian went to press, with Hollyhead adding prior to that game: “We're going into our fourth game of this 11-day period. We will be together and ready to compete Tuesday evening.

“Staying connected and understanding each other is paramount as we go into the Biggleswade game.”

United then have a free weekend while others play in the FA Trophy, before then hosting Hitchin on November 2.