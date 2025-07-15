Banbury boss left feeling positive after opening friendly

Kelvin Langmead dishes out instructions during Saturday's game. Photo: BUFC.

​Kelvin Langmead took plenty of positives from his Banbury United side’s opening friendly of the summer as they were beaten 3-2 at home by National League North side Oxford City.

It was the new Puritans boss’s first game in charge and saw a side mixed with trialists, new signings, retained players and academy prospects take on their near neighbours.

City went 3-0 ahead before goals from Kaydon Gardiner-Solomon and a trialist reduced the arrears, and Langmead told Puritans Radio it was a useful first run out.

He said: “I’m pleased, it was a really good work out for us.

"It was always going to be a little bit disjointed in parts given we’ve got trialists and development lads in and the fact we put out two completely different teams and people are still getting to know each other.

"But there were loads of bits I really liked and loads of bits I want to work on as well, but the first 45 minutes of pre-season is always tough so we’re really looking forward to Tuesday now as well.

"Oxford are full-time and playing their third game so they had a lot more in their legs which made a big difference, so it was always going to be tough for us but in the most part I thought we coped really well.

"At 3-0 I was disappointed because Jack [Harding] hadn’t really had to make a save – the goals were two direct free-kicks and a penalty – but I felt we deserved to close that scoreline as 3-0 wouldn’t have been fair and there’s lots to learn from when we watch the game back.”

United were then back in action on Tuesday night, after this week’s Guardian went to press, as they hosted Tamworth.

This weekend, they then travel to Bishops Cleeve on Friday night followed by another away game at Easington Sports next Tuesday night.

The Southern Premier League fixtures are due to be released this Friday (18th).

*Prior to the Oxford City game, the signing of exciting attacking midfielder Fran Cherchi was confirmed, who joins after coming through the West Bromwich Albion academy and youth setups.

