Banbury boss Jones content with an 'improved performance' from his team

​Mark Jones was content with an “improved performance” as Banbury United bounced back from two defeats in a row on Tuesday night.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Puritans were well beaten 4-0 at South Shields last weekend having lost 3-0 at home to Buxton on Bank Holiday Monday but they put another point on the board as they drew 0-0 with Alfreton Town at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Alfreton were reduced to 10 men after a straight red card early in the second half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, although Banbury couldn’t find a way through, Jones was relatively pleased with the improvements from his team.

Action from Banbury United's goalless draw with Alfreton Town in the Vanarama National League North on Tuesday night. Picture by Julie Hawkins

“It was an improved performance,” the Banbury boss told Puritans Radio.

“When you’ve been beaten in the last two games like we have 3-0 and 4-0, the first thing you’ve got to do is solid up and not concede goals and that was the game plan.

“We changed the shape and I thought we looked reasonably solid. The work-rate was there from the players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a game of few chances. Ken Charles hit the crossbar and we were trying to probe in the last 10 minutes.

“Credit to Alfreton, they are an organised side and difficult to play against. When teams go down to 10 men, people automatically think you are going to go on and win the game.

“But they got themselves organised, they defended deep with two banks of four and it’s hard to break down.

“But I have to give credit to our players for bouncing back after a disappointing couple of games and it’s just a shame we couldn’t quite get over the line in terms of three points.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbury have another home game at the weekend when they take on division newcomers Warrington Town.

“We will do our research on Warrington,” Jones added.

“And we will assess our own game from Tuesday and we will be back in training and looking forward to it.

“We will be looking at Warrington and what their strengths are but hopefully we can get a big crowd in on Saturday and hopefully we can turn one point from Tuesday into three.