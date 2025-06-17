Banbury boss is excited by his new role

New signing Reece Styche is pictured during his time with Matlock Town.

​New Banbury United boss Kelvin Langmead says he’s excited to have returned to the club as its manager and that he hopes to lead them to success once again.

​The former United defender replaced Simon Hollyhead earlier this month and will be looking to reproduce the glory days he experienced with the Puritans as a player.

And he says he’s proud to have that opportunity.

He told the club’s media: “I’m super excited to come back to a club where I had such a fantastic time as a player, some of the best times of my career. The opportunity to be back as manager is something I’m really proud of.

"I was an uncomplicated player and I’m going to be an uncomplicated manager. Football is a simple game and I want my team to leave everything out there to try and win a game of football.

"If they’re going to be hard-working I want to play fast tempo football, exciting football that people want to come and watch and that I want to watch, so that’s how I’m going about it.

“It’s going to be a tough pre-season for the players but I want us fit and firing ready for the first game so I’m really looking forward to getting out on the grass in two weeks’ time.”

Langmead is a popular figure with United fans following his success with the club as a player, being a key part of the successful title-winning side under Andy Whing.

He added: “It’s been a fantastic reaction and I’ve been really pleased with the way everyone’s been – there’s been so many kind messages and I know how amazing this place can be and that’s what we’ve got to work towards, so to be able to be at the forefront of that is something I’m really excited about.”

Langmead made his first signing as United boss this week with the arrival of striker Reece Styche.

Styche, 36, is a Gibraltar international who has enjoyed spells with over 20 different clubs including Forest Green Rovers, Kidderminster, Darlington and Stourbridge.

Departing the Puritans is George Forsyth, who has left to join former United boss Simon Hollyhead at Kettering Town.