Banbury boss disappointed by 'tired and flat' display

Action from Banbury's (in blue) visit to Royston. Photo: BUFC.

​Banbury boss Simon Hollyhead was left disappointed by his side’s display as they were defeated 1-0 at Royston Town on Saturday.

​Luke Johnson’s first-half goal was enough to send Banbury to their third league defeat of the season.

And speaking to Puritans Radio after the game, Hollyhead was frank in his summing up of the Banbury display.

He said: “It was a disappointing outcome and a very disappointing performance.

"Our decision-making with the ball, and without the ball at times, was emotionally tired and flat, so we’re going to have to look at certain things.

"We didn’t recognise quickly enough what Royston were all about – they’re very direct and effective in what they do and it felt like a game of volleyball at times, and we didn’t stretch them enough.

"We were a bit more effective in the second-half and things began to be a bit more creative, but we need to re-establish our style and identity that we saw in the first seven league games.

"It’s often been fine margins and again we only lost by one goal, but I don't think we were as competitive in this game as we were in the previous defeats against St Ives and Halesowen.

"I never felt today was a ‘fine margin’ performance, as I don’t think we asked enough questions of their back four.

"We made four changes – some were enforced, while Archie [Hollyhead] is 17, has played three games in eight days and covered the most ground according to the analysts, so needed a rest.”

Banbury were back in action on Tuesday night, after this week’s Guardian went to press, as they visited Stratford Town.

On Saturday, the Puritans will be without a game due to having been knocked out of the FA Cup in last Tuesday’s replay by Melksham Town.

It means their next action will be away to Plymouth Parkway in the first round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, October 5.