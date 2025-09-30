Banbury boss delighted by impressive FA Cup win

Kelvin Langmead celebrates Saturday's win. Photo: BUFC.

​Kelvin Langmead was full of praise for his Banbury United squad after they reached the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup last weekend.

The Puritans ran out impressive 3-0 winners at SPL Premier Central rivals Leiston to set up a home tie with another step three side, St Albans City, in the next round.

Victory in that game could set up a clash with an EFL League One or Two side in the first round (proper).

Banbury took the lead in the 42nd minute following a ball from the right which James Alabi connected with, and although his point blank header was saved, Alabi was alert to the rebound and headed home from inside the six-yard box.

Three minutes later and Connor Ferguson doubled Banbury’s lead in spectacular style when he received the ball on the right, side-stepped his marker and rifled a left-foot curling shot into the far corner of the net.

United put the game to rest in the sixth minute of time added on when Reece Styche whipped a high pass to George Ball, who calmly lobbed the ball over the advancing keeper and into the empty net.

Langmead told Puritans Radio afterwards: “It was an excellent performance. I thought we started the game really well, then it got a bit scrappy between then and the end of the half but we got our rewards with two goals before half-time which I was really pleased with.

"It was then a case of managing the game and I can’t fault the players. We’re a little bit Jekyll and Hyde at the moment in terms of results and performances – we were excellent last Saturday but it wasn’t quite there on Tuesday and I wanted a reaction today and I certainly got that.”

Banbury are next in FA Trophy action as they go to SPL Division One Central side Thame United for an Oxfordshire derby on Saturday, that match being played to a finish with penalties required should the game be level after 90 minutes.

