Banbury all set for opening friendly as Oxford City pay a visit

Ex-Northampton Town man Josh Flanagan is Banbury's latest signing.

Banbury United will get their preparations for the new season firmly in motion this weekend when they play their first friendly of the summer.​

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Puritans will welcome Oxford City to the Spencer Stadium on Saturday for a 3pm start, with a new pitch having been laid at the club’s home over the summer.

Game number two will soon follow, as Tamworth are then the visitors next Tuesday night (7.45pm) before a third game in six days comes next Friday when Banbury go to Bishops Cleeve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New boss Kelvin Langmead has been busy assembling his squad for the upcoming campaign, though plenty more new faces are likely between now and the start of the SPL Premier Central season given there are still numerous slots to fill in the team.

Defender Josh Flanagan was the latest recruit, a 21-year-old right-back who came through the Northampton Town academy, progressing to earn a professional contract in May 2021.

After his release, Flanagan joined Brackley Town in July 2022. His time at Brackley also saw him have a loan spell with Kettering Town before he joined Barwell in March 2023.

Last season he played for Bedford Town, Winslow United, Biggleswade Town and Barton Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langmead said: “Josh is a talented young player with a solid foundation from the pro game and experience across some very competitive non-league sides.

"He’s eager to push on and we’re excited to have what he will bring to the team.”

Also confirmed so far are goalkeeper Jack Harding, defenders Tommy Cartwright, Nico Jones, Yaw Ofosu and Gideon Okito, midfielders Peter Abimbola, George Ball and Alex Prosser, and strikers Connor Ferguson and Reece Styche.

Following next Friday’s game, Banbury will also face Easington Sports away on July 22, Solihull Moors at home on July 26 and Gloucester City at home on August 2.