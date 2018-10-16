Baker wins Golden Boot for England

England’s Harry Baker has emulated Harry Kane after winning the Golden Boot at the IFCPF European Championship in Holland.

The Banbury-born University of Birmingham student finished joint top scorer at the championships with seven goals in five matches. Baker’s goals helped England to come fifth and qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Madrid.

I had never scored an international goal in a tournament before the European Championships, so to score seven goals in five matches was an unbelievable experience for me Harry Baker

Baker said: “I had never scored an international goal in a tournament before the European Championships, so to score seven goals in five matches was an unbelievable experience for me.

“I have always seen myself as a defender, but under the manager, who implements an exciting style of play, I was moved to the wing position, which I thoroughly enjoyed.”

After playing for Northampton Town’s PAN Disability Football team, Baker received his first England Cerebral Palsy team call-up when he was 16 and has since played in two European Championships and two World Cups.