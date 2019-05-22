Awadh signs on the dotted line to stay at the Puritans

Besides the return of Jack Westbrook, Banbury United boss Mike Ford has been boosted with Amer Awadh committing himself to the club.

The club’s Young Player of the Year has signed a two-year contract with the Puritans.

He is turning into a very exciting player but I know he won’t rest on his laurels and he will use the opportunity he has at the club to further his development Puritans boss Mike Ford

The 22 year-old attacking midfielder came through the youth system at Oxford City, progressing to make several first team appearances. He had been playing for Fanja SC in Oman prior to joining United in February last year.

This season Awadh made 47 appearances for the Puritans, scoring seven goals.

Ford said: “I’m delighted that Amer has committed to Banbury, particularly as there was interest from other clubs. He’s a fantastic lad with a great attitude who has worked really hard.

“He is turning into a very exciting player but I know he won’t rest on his laurels and he will use the opportunity he has at the club to further his development.”

Awadh added: “I’m delighted to sign a contract for Banbury. I have really enjoyed my time at the club and feel that I’ve developed as a player here. I want to get better and know I’m in a good place to do that. Thanks to everyone at the club who has had faith in me and supported me, especially the fans.”