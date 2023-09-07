Gavin Cowan hailed the “attitude and application” of his Brackley Town players as they fought back to maintain their unbeaten record in the Vanarama National League North.

The Saints hit top spot in the division at the weekend after two goals from Danny Newton earned a 2-0 home success over Warrington Town.

But Brackley found themselves 2-0 down early in the second half of their midweek clash at King’s Lynn Town.

However, Jordon Crawford pulled a goal back and then James Armson popped up with the stoppage-time equaliser to ensure Brackley remain the only unbeaten side in the division after eight matches.

Jordon Crawford started the fightback for Brackley Town at King's Lynn Town on Tuesday night. Picture by Josh Nesden

The 2-2 draw meant Brackley dropped back to third place but boss Cowan told the club’s YouTube channel: “I couldn’t be any more proud of the lads. I thought the performance was incredible.

“When we talk about elite mentality it was certainly on show. The performance was excellent, we controlled the play for the most part.

“To find ourselves 2-0 down was difficult to take and it’s a strange feeling because, of course, we’re happy to come back from 2-0 down but we shouldn’t have been in that position.

“But I couldn’t be prouder of the lads for their attitude and application.

“It’s arguably the best we have played, certainly in possession, which shows we are getting somewhere.

“I just think the players are feeling a bit despondent because they know we could have come away with three points.

“It’s a point and we are still unbeaten, which is nice for us to have on the board, but when we look back the attitude and application is something to marvel at.”

Brackley are back on the road at Scarborough Athletic at the weekend and Cowan admits careful management will be needed with a number of players continuing to play despite carrying knocks.

He added: “They don’t get any easier, do they?

“We will bring it down a bit in training and it’s important we manage the group.

“Through the team, we have got players desperate to stay on the pitch because they know there is competition and they are fighting for each other.

“It’s a group that is getting more togetherness and belief in each other.

“The gauntlet has been laid down for the lads. They know the standards in terms of performance but we know we need to be more ruthless in front of goal.”