Armson earns Saints a hard earned point at Hereford

Brackley Town returned from Hereford United with a hard earned Vanarama National League point.

Neither team did quite enough to earn the three points from a hard fought 1-1 draw, played in exhausting heat that was inevitably a factor and caused the officials to allow an official drinks break in each half.

Keeper Danny Lewis sustained a facial injury in only the second minute, requiring extensive treatment. The game continued in stop-start fashion until Hereford won free-kicks in quick succession in identical positions on the edge of the area which led to the 17th minute opener.

For the first, the defensive wall did its job but Brad Ash hit the second over the wall, the ball crashing back off the bar with Rowan Liburd first to react, heading the ball into an unguarded net.

Neither side built any real rhythm until a defensive mix-up produced the 37th minute equaliser. Matt Lowe to race up the wing and picked out Jimmy Armson who beat keeper Brandon Hall. Saints finished the first half the stronger and the second period promised much.

It failed to deliver however in 45 minutes almost devoid of chances until the closing stages. Hereford were awarded a hotly disputed 83rd minute penalty for handball but but Tom Owen-Evans stepped up and blasted his spot-kick high over the bar.

Ellis Myles’ low cross was cleared, Carl Baker’s shot from close range was saved by Hall. Baker again and then Luke Fairlamb could not find the finish of sufficient power to break the stalemate in added-time leaving both sides with a hard-earned and deserved point.

Boss Kevin Wilkin said: “A draw is probably a fair result. There weren’t a great deal of chances for either side but I think we had the nearest moments in and around the penalty area.

"I am disappointed the referee felt the need to give the penalty in the situation he did. It was incredibly harsh and it would have been a difficult way to have lost the game. Fortunately it didn’t matter in the end.

"The conditions will have taken something out of the players but there can’t be any moans and groans. We will be fresh and ready to go for another tough game on Monday and we will look forward to it.”