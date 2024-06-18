​A Gift for Banbury as title-winning Tamworth midfielder signs

Gift Mussa has joined Banbury United. Photo: BUFC.

​Gift Mussa has become Banbury United’s latest summer signing.

​The Malawi-born midfielder, who grew up in Coventry, has had spells at Coventry United, Leamington, Nuneaton Borough and Tamworth, whilst most recently turning out for Redditch United.

Gift won the Southern League Premier Central title whilst at Tamworth, with the 28-year-old playing more than 40 games in the 2022-23 campaign, having been a regular during a vital season in their recent history.

Mussa is the second key signing of the summer for new boss Simon Hollyhead, with defender Yaw Ofosu having arrived from Alvechurch FC earlier this month.

He told the club’s official website: “After speaking to Simon for a few days and discussing the club’s aim and vision, I’m really pleased to sign for Banbury and commit for the upcoming season.

"I can sense the hunger for success in the air from all the staff and those involved with the club and it was therefore an easy decision for me to make.

"I look forward to meeting all the fans and players. I believe we’ll create memories both the fans and players can be proud of.”

Also signing first team forms is 18-year-old goalkeeper Logan Elliott.

The teenager played for Bedworth U18s and Reserves last season and brings with him two years of men’s football experience.

He said: "I’m delighted to be joining the club. After hearing many good things about Banbury and the fans I felt like it was an easy decision for me to make and I’m excited to get started.

"I already have experience playing for Simon, winning the U18s Midlands League and also the U21s League Cup with him. I also have two years' experience in men’s football at 17 and am very excited to join and keep learning and progressing, as-well as helping in the goalkeeper department and working with Simon again."

Banbury will begin their pre-season friendly schedule with a game at RC Warwick on Saturday, July 13, before then hosting Easington Sports three days later and Chasetown on July 20.