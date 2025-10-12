Favourites Tadmarton establish early lead in Division One

Tadmarton have had a good start to the season.

As anticipated Tadmarton A have already established a lead at the top of Division 1 of the Banbury Table Tennis League.

They despatched an under-strength Ratley B 7-3. Barry Hook was undefeated for last year’s champions, with Tony Gorman and Simon Nolan adding two points each. For the visitors, Debs Barrow, new to the Banbury league, established her credentials with an impressive 5 set win over Nolan in the final match of the night. Barrow and Alan Cotton had earlier taken the doubles in straight sets against Hook and Nolan.

Alan Cotton was also in action for Ratley A this week, picking up two wins in their 7-3 win over Shutford A. Harry Smith starred for Shutford, with another undefeated performance in his singles matches, but two wins each for Cotton, Brian Hobill and Walter Warburton, together with a win in the doubles was sufficient for Ratley to take the win.

Bodicote D head Division 2 following an 8-2 win over newcomers Fritwell A. Jason Crocker was player of the match, but Harry Hunt also took three wins for Bodicote and paired up with Crocker to take the doubles. Paul Harris and Ian Critchley scored a win each for Fritwell’s points. Bodicote E are in second position after a fine 5-5 draw against a strong Millennium B side. Phil Beesley was unbeaten for Millennium, while Rob Gray and Martin Bird scored two points apiece for Bodicote. Bird and Nicholas Solway combined to take the doubles. Shipston A defeated Tadmarton B narrowly 6-4. Sam Smith was undefeated in his singles matches; Nicholas Morgan added two further points for Shipston. Paul Waller won two of his singles matches for Tadmarton and with Mick Hawkins took the doubles in a close five-setter.

Bloxham C have made a strong start in Division 3 with another 9-1 win, this time over their club D team. Jim Jackson and Richard Anstis were both undefeated in their singles, Dawn Jackson added two points. Ian Critchley maintained his unbeaten record for Fritwell B but ended up on the losing side as Millennium C won 7-3. Will Heynes, Colin Astbury and Bob Clarke scored the points for Millennium.