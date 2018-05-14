F1: Magnussen takes sixth place on mixed day in Barcelona

Kevin Magnussen delivered another points-paying performance for Haas F1 Team with a strong sixth place in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona in Catalunya.

It was a best-of-the-rest result, with only the heavy-hitters of Formula One ahead of him, as Mercedes, Red Bull and Scuderia Ferrari comprised the top-five.

At the other end of the racing spectrum was Magnussen’s team-mate, Romain Grosjean.

An opening-lap spin in turn three sent Grosjean across the racing line and into the paths of Nico Hulkenberg’s Renault and Pierre Gasly’s Toro Rosso. All three walked away from the accident unharmed but each saw their race end before it ever really began, as Grosjean was credited with an 18th-place finish.

Magnussen’s drive to his third top ten of the year began from seventh on the grid. It was a relatively straightforward affair with Magnussen picking up sixth place when Kimi Räikkönen retired his Ferrari after 25 laps.

Combined with Magnussen’s massive advantage over his nearest pursuer, his sixth-place position was secure along with eight valuable championship points for the Banbury team.

Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton won from the pole to secure his 64th career Formula One victory, his second consecutive win this season and his third at Barcelona.

It was his second straight triumph for Hamilton over runner-up and Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Carlos Sainz finished seventh for the Enstone-based Renault team.