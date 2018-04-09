F1: Magnussen helps Haas to equal best result in Bahrain

Haas F1 Team equaled its best result in the FIA Formula One World Championship as driver Kevin Magnussen finished fifth in Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir has proven to be a good one for the Banbury team as it was Magnussen’s team-mate, Romain Grosjean, who finished fifth in the 2016 race.

The resulting ten points from Magnussen’s fine effort in this year’s edition has placed Haas F1 Team seventh in the constructor standings after two races, eight points ahead of eighth-place Sauber and only two points behind sixth-place Toro Rosso.

Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won the race over Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Valtteri Bottas with his Brackley team-mate Lewis Hamilton third.

Nico Hülkenberg maintained Renault Sport’s good start to the season when he came sixth while Enstone team-mate Carlos Sainz finished 11th.

Magnussen said: “It’s really good to get ten points and get our championship started.

“I’m really proud of the team, especially the guys on the pit stops. They had a tough time between Australia and here. They kept their heads and got back to basics, they did what they do best and they delivered.”