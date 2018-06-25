F1: Magnussen delivers top ten finish as Haas get back on track

Kevin Magnussen delivered another points-paying performance for the Haas F1 Team by finishing sixth in Sunday’s French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet.

The effort equaled Magnussen’s second-best finish of the season, earned earlier this year at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya. It was a best-of-the-rest result, with only the heavy-hitters of Formula One ahead of him, as Mercedes AMG Petronas, Red Bull and Scuderia Ferrari comprised the top-five.

Magnussen’s team-mate, Romain Grosjean, finished just outside the points in 11th for the Banbury outfit.

The eight points secured by Magnussen gave Haas sole possession of seventh in the FIA constructors’ standings, as the Banbury squad came into the French Grand Prix tied with Toro Rosso for seventh. With 27 points, Haas is now just one point behind sixth-place Force India with an eight-point margin over Toro Rosso eight rounds into the 21-race schedule.

Lewis Hamilton won the race from the pole to score his 65th career Formula One victory and his third this season.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas driver’s margin of victory over second-place Max Verstappen of Red Bull was 7.090 seconds.

The win also allowed the Brackley team’s driver to retake the championship lead by 14 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel, who entered the French Grand Prix with a one-point advantage over Hamilton.

Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas went out on the first lap following a coming together with Vettel.

Renault Sport F1 Team secured another double top-ten finish, their third of the year.

Carlos Sainz was eighth with Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg one place further back.