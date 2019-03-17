F1: Magnussen delivers the points in season opener

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen delivered a strong points-paying performance in Sunday’s season opening Australian Grand Prix.

Magnussen came sixth at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit but Banbury team-mate Romain Grosjean was unable to join him in the points, as a loose left-front wheel ended his race after 29 laps. Grosjean was classified 18th.

Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Valtteri Bottas won the race by 20.886 seconds over pole-sitter, world champion and Brackley team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The win was the fourth of Bottas’ career but his first since the 2017 season finale in Abu Dhabi and his first at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit.

It was Magnussen’s best result in the race since he finished second in 2014 and it equaled the Banbury team’s best finish in the Australian Grand Prix, which came care of Grosjean in the squad’s 2016 debut.

The trio of perennial series leaders – five-time and reigning champion Mercedes, 16-time champion Scuderia Ferrari and four-time champion Red Bull – comprised the top-five, making sixth the best result possible.

Hülkenberg came seventh but Daniel Ricciardo failed to finish on his debut for the Enstone-based outfit, being classified 19th.