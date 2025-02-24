Early goal helps Banbury beat Cambridge to climb up the table

Connor Roberts leads another Banbury attack

Banbury got away to an absolute flyer against Cambridge City, only one place below them in the Midlands Conference League, with Luke Davis putting the home side ahead after 35 seconds.

After many previous League encounters this season where Banbury have dominated but not produced the goals they finally had the chance to build on the confidence that an early goal can bring and went on to claim their most convincing League win of the season finishing 5 – 1 winners and jumping 2 places up to 5th in the table.

Only 4 minutes after the opener Harry Simons and Jordi Groenewald combined to win a penalty corner that was cooly slotted into the bottom left corner by Josh Nunneley to double the lead. Despite the first quarter dominance Banbury keeper Will Powell needed to single handedly snuff out a Cambridge counter attack that might have changed the momentum of the game.

The second quarter started equally strongly for the home side with Joe Allen, Nunneley and his brother Tyson combining with Simons to win a penalty corner in the second minute. But it was a piece of individual brilliance that led to the next goal as Tyson collected his brother’s long aerial pass, bamboozled the defence with mazey skills and slammed the ball home to extend the lead. Two minutes later Groenewald won another penalty corner, this time Nunneley produced a trade mark rocket into the top corner and make it 4 by half time.

Another cracking start into the third quarter saw home wing back Tim Williams Ellis storming into the area to find Simons and win another penalty corner but visiting keeper Michael Vasekin pulled off a great save. Only 3 minutes later Vasekin had no answer to the slick penalty corner routine which ended with Groenewald tipping the ball home and clock up to a 5 goal lead.

You would never have realized that Banbury were missing their player coach Ben Mackey as the Club showed its strength in depth with Ben Millar comfortably building on his recent promotion into the side to strengthen the home midfield.

The final quarter saw Banbury over extend and Cambridge finally showed some of the form seen earlier in the season in the reverse fixture with captain Adam Price completing a break away move to reduce the lead and Powel once again called upon to smother a chance that would have further reduced the lead. After the wobble Banbury then re-consolidated and dominated the closing minutes but without being able to restore the 5 goals difference.

Manager Steve Brooker said “ We are absolutely delighted to have produced such a dominant performance against a side only one place below us in the table and we now go back into the top half and only 6 points behind second placed St Albans who we beat 2 weeks ago. This win today sends a message to the rest of the League. Next week we have the long journey to Harleston Magpies and the chance to get into the top 4 if other results go our way.”