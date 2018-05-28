Difficult times for Haas in the Monaco Grand Prix

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean finished 13th and 15th, respectively, in the 76th Monaco Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit de Monaco.

The sixth round of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship at the historic track was bound to be a difficult affair for the Banbury squad after a disappointing qualifying performance on Saturday.

Grosjean started 18th and Magnussen was 19th for a race where the outcome is often determined in qualifying. Monaco’s tight confines and lack of overtaking places a premium on qualifying, and for those forced to start near the rear of the field, the glitz and glamour of Monaco is non-existent.

Some race chaos and the attrition of others can help one move up the leader-board but both were in relatively short supply on Sunday. Despite what they were up against, neither driver threw in the towel.

Daniel Ricciardo won the Monaco Grand Prix from the pole to deliver Red Bull its 57th win in its milestone 250th race.

Ricciardo’s margin of victory over Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was a stout 7.336 seconds. The win was the seventh of Ricciardo’s Formula One career, his second this season and his first at Monaco.

Six rounds into the 21-race schedule, Haas F1 Team is tied with Toro Rosso for seventh in the constructors’ standings with 19 points apiece, seven points behind sixth-place Force India with an eight-point advantage over Sauber, their nearest pursuer.

The Renault Sport F1 Team produced another double top ten finish.

Nico Hülkenberg came eighth while Enstone team-mate Cralos Sainz was tenth.

Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes AMG Petronas with Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas fifth.