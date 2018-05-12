Wycombe do enough to inflict second defeat on Banbury

Banbury slipped to a second successive Home Counties Premier Cricket League defeat, this time at the hands of High Wycombe.

Lloyd Sabin’s side again struggled with the bat at White Post Road where Wycombe ran out winners by seven wickets, but only on the Duckworth-Lewis method in Saturday’s division one fixture.

Sabin elected to bat but Banbury were soon in trouble as they were reduced to 44-3. Sabin was bowled by Jonathan Burden for just five runs, fellow opener Craig Haupt soon followed, bowled by Cameron Parsons for 15 and Ollie Clarke was bowled by Adam Dobb for 10.

Charlie Hill and Qaasim Adams stopped the flow of wickets as Banbury reached 73-4. Hill departed, caught by Elliot Callis off Thomas Hampton for 13 but Adams remained at the crease to put on 42 runs for the fifth wicket with Richard West.

Adams was caught by Dobb off Burden for 34 runs from 74 balls, including three fours and a six, and West soon followed, trapped lbw by Dobb for 30 runs off 62 balls. Once that partnership ended, the wickets began to fall again at regular intervals without too many runs being added.

Only Graham Beer, with an unbeaten 10, and Olly Wright, who made 14, could make double figures as Banbury could only reach 159-9 in their 50 overs.

Banbury made the early breakthrough in Wycombe’s reply with Brad Taylor bowling Callis but fellow opener Edmund Casterton and Dan Marles put on 71 runs for the second wicket. Casterton was caught by wicket-keeper Shazad Rana off Hill for 64 runs off 123 balls, which included eight fours, while Marles was caught by Haupt off West for 24 runs.

Skipper Nathan Hawkes was unbeaten on 25 when the rain arrived and the players went off. They never returned but, following a long delay, at 140-3 in the 40th over, Wycombe had done enough to meet the revised target and they took the points.