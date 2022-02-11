Who can catch Cropredy in Banbury's indoor cricket league?
With just two weeks of games to go, Cropredy head the table by 22 points
With just two weeks to go in the Banbury Indoor Cricket League, Cropredy are the runaway leaders on 105 points.
Second are Banbury on 83, followed by Hook Norton 82, Sandford 82, Banbury Veterans 77, Shipston 76, Ruscote Lions 56 and Chipping Norton 9.
Banbury Veterans batting 1st 153-2 (Andy cross 29 no & 2-17, Steve Beck 28 no) beat Chipping Norton 107-5 (Ben Millard 40no, Ian Widdows 22, J Mc Gowan21, L Foster 2-51).
Banbury batting 2nd 113-3 (Richard Simpson 30no, David Eaton 25no & 2-45) beat Hook Norton 112-5 (Dan White 29, Andy Stanley 23, T Bartlet 21 no).
Shipston batting 1st 120-4 (Jack Murphy 40no, Ryan Worthington 25 no, Max Morris 1-29) beat Ruscote Lions 104-3 (Alup Muqbool 31no, Zain Gixjar 27 no, Slamat Sami 20no).
Cropredy batting 2nd 100-4 (Tony Vickers 19 Tariq Jamil 1-42 beat Sandford 99-2 (Jordan Smith 26 no, George Welch 25 no, Tom Goffe 2-33).