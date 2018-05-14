Westbury make the most of opportunity to set the pace

Westbury made it back-to-back wins in the Cherwell Cricket League.

The only match that came to a conclusion in division two saw early leaders Westbury make the most of the opportunity to beat Aston Rowant II by 61 runs on the DLS method.

Tom Gurney 59 and Olly Tice 40no saw Westbury to 124-1 in 22 overs as they chased down Aston Rowant’s 218-8. The rain forced the players off but Westbury were well ahead, giving them maximum points.

Earlier, Charlie Williams had taken 4-36 and Charlie Harper 3-57 in Rowant’s innings.

Sandford St Martin survived at Didcot thanks to the elements.

After Didcot posted a massive total of 326-3 in their 50 overs, Sandford were in all sorts of trouble at 45-6 when the rain forced the players off just 13 balls away from a position that would have constituted a game under the Duckworth Lewis Stern method.

Didcot put all the Sandford bowlers to the sword.

Leading the way was Richard Underdown, who amassed a fabulous 131 off 121 balls including 16 fours and four sixes. He shared a 202-run stand with Elliot Matthews, who finished on 74no, while skipper Cook chipped in with 37 and Connor Morrison 39.

The visitors had no answer to Adam Spears and George Woodley as they slipped to 45-6. But the conditions continued to deteriorate and, with just 13 balls remaining to reach the 20 overs needed to constitute a game, the umpires took the players off as the rain continued to fall.

Great & Little Tew II bounced back from last weekend’s ten wicket defeat with a victory by the same margin against visitors Cublington in division three.

Cublington were shot out for just 128 as Aluptageen Maqbool took 5-20. With rain threatening, Tew raced to 130-0 in 17.1 overs as Tim Wyatt hit an unbeaten 60 and Markus Jeacock 54 not out.

Horley also put last week’s defeat behind them as they hammered Bicester & North Oxford by 139 runs.

Batting first, Horley racked up 280-8 as Dave Clark hit 78no and David Taylor 61. Dan Savin struck 56 in Bicester’s reply but they were restricted to 141-6 in a reduced 32 overs.

Cropredy’s trip to Bledlow Village was abandoned after the north Oxfordshire side had set 237 all out in their 50 overs.

Ed Somerton top scored with 53 in Cropredy’s innings before the heavens opened.