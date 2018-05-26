West paves way for Banbury to make it back-to-backs wins

Richard West produced an inspired spell of bowling as Banbury made it back-back-to-back wins in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Banbury beat Tring Park by seven wickets in Saturday’s division one fixture at White Post Road.

Inserted by Lloyd Sabin, Tring Park were soon in trouble as they lost openers Alexander Woodland and Liam Gough with just 21 runs on the board. Woodland was run out by West while Gough was bowled by Brad Taylor.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as the visitors were reduced to 41-6 with only two batsmen making double figures. Only Sheridon Gumbs and Mohamad Choudry offered any resistance as they put on 26 runs for the seventh wicket.

Slough were shot out for 84 runs in the 41st over with West finishing with an impressive 4-9, Olly Wright took 3-12 and Taylor picked up 2-21.

Banbury had little trouble in finding the required runs as Sabin and fellow opener Craig Haupt put on 50 runs for the first wicket. Haupt made 14 runs, with three boundaries, off 40 balls before he was bowled by Woodland while Sabin and Charlie Hill took Banbury on to 76-2.

Hill was caught by Andy Harris off Shelvin Gumbs for 22 runs off 25 balls, including three fours. Sabin remained unbeaten on 39 72 balls, which included six fours, as he and Qaasim Adams saw Banbury home in the 24th over.