Victories keep Banbury cricket teams at the top of their tables

It was a winning weekend for all Banbury Cricket Club's teams

On a rain-affected day, the 1st XI beat Oxford by 109 runs, in their Home Counties Premier League Division One game.

Put in to bat, Banbury made 234-7, with their hosts all out for 125. Top scorer Joe White was run out for 41, with Richard Simpson next best on 40. Oliver Clarke and David Eaton both added 28.

Oliver Wright took 3-20 for Banbury, with two wickets apiece for Clarke and Charles Hill.

This weekend High Wycombe CC are their visitors for an 11am start. Banbury are sixth in the division, with their opponents just one place and seven points behind.In Cherwell League Division One, Banbury’s 2nd XI still top the table with a perfect record, having made it five wins out of five. They won their latest game against Westbury by ten wickets.

The 2nds cruised home, chasing a revised target of 180, after their visitors reached 177-9.

Charles Haslegrove did much of the damage with the ball, taking 4-33 off his nine overs, before James Mokler led the team to a resounding win with an unbeaten 101. Jack Lambden was 63 not out.

The second string now have 125 points, 15 points ahead of nearest rivals Didcot.

This weekend’s hosts are Long Marston, down in eighth spot after just one win so far. Table-topping Banbury 3rd XI were victorious over Stanton Harcourt by 158 runs in Cherwell Division 4B.

Lee Marland hit 70, with Craig Haupt on 49 and James Bristow 40 not out as they reached 241-8.

Stanton’s batsmen struggled in reply and were all out for 83 after 29 overs.

Third-placed Hook Norton are their hosts this Saturday, sitting just one point behind the top two, with Cropredy 2nds and Banbury 3rds both on 109 points, all after just one defeat in their opening five games. Leaders Banbury’s 4th XI gained their points when Witney Swifts forfeited their Cherwell League Division 6C game. They have 128 points from five wins and this weekend visit second-placed Oxford 3rds, on 109.