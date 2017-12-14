Veterans are runners-up after victory

Banbury Veterans clinched the runners-up spot in division two of the Banbury Indoor Cricket League.

They beat Hinton-in-the-Hedges by 21 runs in Tuesday’s final fixture.

Veterans posted 124-4 with Steve Beck 33 and Mike Thomas 25no leading the way while Graeme Lessford took 1-23. Beck then took 2-50 and Thomas 2-35 as Hinton were dismissed for 103 runs with Paul White 28 and Sean Gardner 20 top scoring.

Broughton & North Newington beat Radway by 44 runs.

Andy Cross 40, Dave Eaton 31 and Jamie Abbott 28 top scored as Newington were dismissed for 129 runs while Barry Weston took 4-29.

In reply, Radway could only reach 85-5 despite Christian Squire’s 67no as Eaton took 4-15.