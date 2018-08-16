Three more wins is the final target for Sabin

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin is targeting three wins from the club’s final three games of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign.

The White Post Road club are 13 points behind third-placed Aston Rowant who they visit on Saturday and Sabin will be looking for back-to-back wins in the division one fixture.

I’m not looking at points so much as performances at this stage of the season, so I’ve not set a target Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Qaasim Adams, who has had a strong second half to the campaign, completed his third century against Thame Town on Saturday and that moved Banbury up to fourth in the table.

Sabin said: “We’ve got three more games left and we’re looking to win every one and see where that takes us. I’m not looking at points so much as performances at this stage of the season, so I’ve not set a target.

“We’re in a tight pack behind the top two teams so if we win the last three games we’ll be up there.”

But Banbury will be without Steven Green for the final three games as he is returning home to Zambia. Sabin will decide later in the week who replaces Green at Aston Rowant.

Looking back on Saturday’s success, Sabin added: “It was a match in which we knew we had to perform to a reasonable level to get the right result. We batted well throughout the innings, those coming in gave good support to Qaasim [Adams], and we posted a decent score.

“In the run chase, it never looked as though Thame were going to get close, it was just a case of being patient and taking the chances when they came, which we did. The bowlers did what they’ve done all year and bowled tightly, it was one of Graham Beer’s best spells for us.”

On Adams’ third century, Sabin added: “Qaasim will be the first to admit that he did not start the year that well but he’s now having a great season in the second half of the campaign. Now he’s showing what he can really do with the bat.”