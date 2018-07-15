Tew lose more ground on the promotion contenders

Great & Little Tew’s poor run continued in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Harry Smith’s side lost by three wickets in Saturday’s division two fixture against Harefield at Ledwell Road.

Having been inserted, the hosts made a woeful start being reduced to 12-3 as Smith was caught by Douglas King off Jordan McLeod, fellow opener Robbie Catling was caught by Daniel Ogden off Thomas Crick and Tim Wyatt soon followed, caught by Thomas Day off McLeod. Joe White and Lloyd Brock did their best to stem the flow of wickets and put on 30 runs for the fourth wicket.

But when Brock was caught by Will Shepherd off Michael Barry for 17 runs and the same combination soon accounted for White 13 a few balls later, that put the pressure back on the incoming batsmen who failed to respond. Only Robbie Shurmer, who hit an unbeaten 49 runs off 72 balls that included seven boundaries, and Joe Thomas, who was caught by Russell Petley off Stephen Croft for 18, offered any resistance.

Tew could only reach 142-9 from their 58 overs against some tight bowling from the visitors.

In reply, Lawrence Brock trapped McLeod lbw and then bowled fellow opener Barry to give his side an early boost as Harefield were reduced to 27-2. But Ogden and Shepherd steadied the ship and put on 38 runs for the third wicket.

Petley soon followed as Tew sensed a mini-collapse but Ogden remained at the crease to reach 38 when he was trapped lbw by Ollie Price. Yash Rastogi 15, Croft 18no and McLeod 25 all made useful knocks as Harefield reached their target in the 54th over despite the efforts of Price who took 3-33 and Lawrence Brock who picked up 2-26.