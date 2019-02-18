Tew forced to pull out of Home Counties Premier Cricket League

Great & Little Tew have been forced to pull out of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

The Ledwell Road club has lost too many players to be able to compete in the region’s top league.

It’s a decision we didn’t take lightly and it has caused a lot of inconvenience for a lot of people Great & Little Tew CC chairman Dave Freeman

Tew will now field just two teams in the Cherwell Cricket League for the forthcoming campaign instead of three.

Under former captain Andy Harris, Tew had enjoyed several years of progression, coming through from the Oxon Cricket Association, the Cherwell League and promotion to the top division of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League. Tew also appeared in the final of the Davistow National Village Cricket Knockout Cup at Lord’s in 2014, losing to Woodhouse Grange.

But they were relegated in 2017 and their bid for a return to the top division under captain Harry Smith last year faltered.

Chairman Dave Freeman said: “I’m very disappointed but we had no choice really because we’ve lost ten players from last year. Several players have moved away with work after graduating from university, some have accepted offers from other clubs and two players – Tom Price and Jordan Garrett – are contracted to Gloucester so they have first call on them.

“That has left us with only three or four players from last year’s squad and I expect those players to look for cricket elsewhere. I don’t want them to leave but I’m sure they will still want to play cricket at a higher standard.

“Basically, we’ve lost a team and we’re just left with two sides in the Cherwell League, a first team and a second team. It’s a decision we didn’t take lightly and it has caused a lot of inconvenience for a lot of people but both the leagues has been very helpful.

“The bottom line is that the situation wasn’t sustainable. We couldn’t even start the season with a half a team because that would mean players having to compete at a much higher level than they would have been comfortable with.”