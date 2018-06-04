Stanley and Finch are tops as Horley cruise to victory

Andrew Stanley and David Finch completed half-centuries as Horley beat Oxford Downs II in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Horley saw off hosts Oxford Downs by 32 runs in Saturday’s division three fixture.

Stanley 61 and Finch 51 helped Horley to 248-6 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Andrew Lake hit 56 and Freddie Smith 47 but Downs were all out for 216 as Steve Palmer took 3-47.

Stokenchurch saw off visitors Great & Little Tew II by 56 runs.

They were all out in 40 overs as Josh Garrett took 5-60 and Ashley Hunt top scored with 52. But Tew collapsed to 145 all out in their reply.

Neil Megson produced a typically stubborn knock to steer Banbury III to a three wicket win at Cublington.

The hosts had been shot out for 129, Junaid Ali scoring 83 of them and father and son Mike Simpson and Richard Simpson taking 4-22 and 4-14 respectively.

Banbury were struggling on 575 in their reply but a resolute Megson finished unbeaten 44 off 157 balls to lead Banbury to 130-7 with eight balls remaining.

Division five leaders Cropredy II fell to their first defeat as Aston Rowant III ran out seven wicket victors.

Cropredy were all out for 115 before Leigh Lewis hit an unbeaten 45 to steer Rowant to 119-3 in 25 overs.