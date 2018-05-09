Smith sees Tew overcome the odds

Harry Smith praised his players after Great & Little Tew overcame the odds to beat Burnham on the opening day of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign.

Smith’s side recovered from 25-5 to beat Burnham by 14 runs in Saturday’s division two fixture at Ledwell Road.

We had to produce an excellent performance in the field, the players were superb Great & Little Tew captain Harry Smith

Things got off to a bad start for Tew when Robbie Catling was injured in the warm-up and was taken to hospital, not to return. That left Tew a player short and they were soon in trouble as wickets tumbled.

The top five batsmen all failed to make double figures before Robbie Shurmer steadied the ship. His unbeaten 52 and Tom Young’s 25 on his debut helped Tew to 115 before the final wicket fell.

But Tew were excellent in the field - and they had to be to defend such a low score - they did just that to pull off a fine win.

The Tew attack kept Burnham pinned down and, along with a couple of brilliant run outs from Curtly Slatter, the visitors were shot out 101 in the 44th over. Only Rizwan Nadeem 22 and Roseum Samuel 14no could make worthwhile contributions.

Smith said: “Even though we batted poorly, I always felt if we could get 120 we might still win it because we got Burnham out for a low score last season. But we didn’t quite get that and so we had to produce an excellent performance in the field, the players were superb.

“Robbie Shurmer and Tom Young, who looked as though he could get 50, batted superbly to give us the chance of winning the game. But it was with the ball that we won it, we had a couple of superb run-outs from Curtly Slatter and didn’t put any chances down.

“To defend that total, with a player less on a big pitch in the heat was a super effort. It was a great start for us.”

Catling should be back for Saturday’s trip to Harefield while Ian Bryan comes into the squad for James Churchill but Tom Young is unavailable.