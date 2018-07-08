Smith hits half-century as Tew draw at Burnham

Captain Harry Smith hit a half-century as Great & Little Tew drew at Burnham in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Having elected to bat in Saturday’s division two fixture, Burnham skipper Fahad Raja saw his side receive an early setback when he was trapped lbw by Robbie Shurmer. But fellow opener Omer Siddique and Antum Naqvi put on 98 runs for the second wicket.

Siddique hit 54 runs off 114 balls which included eight fours when he was bowled by Ollie Price. Naqvi went on to make 70 runs, that included six fours and two sixes off 109 balls, when he was caught by Robbie Catling off Price.

Burnham continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over with Karan Kumar adding a useful 23 runs before Nehman Nadeem and Sulaiman Javed came together. The pair took Burnham on to 256-5 at the close of their 58 overs, Nadeem remained unbeaten on 53 off 39 balls which included three fours and three sixes, while Javed hit an unbeaten 23 runs.

In reply, Smith and Catling put on 43 runs for the first wicket. Catling was bowled by Akthar Shafiq for 22 runs off 30 balls which included five fours.

Tim Wyatt and Joe White soon followed without making any significant contribution but Smith remained to make 58 runs off 115 balls which included nine fours when he was run out by Fahad Raja. Lloyd Brock hit 31 runs off 41 balls but could find little support at the other end.

The visitors closed on 205-7 at the end of their 52 overs with Shurmer 24no and Price 14no seeing it out.