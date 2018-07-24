Slough are too strong for Tew in the final

Great & Little Tew had to settle for the runners-up spot in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League T20 Cup final.

Slough ran out comfortable seven wicket winners in Sunday’s final.

Tew scored steadily throughout their innings but no batsman was able to get a really good total. Opener Lloyd Brock 20, Curtly Slatter 25, Robbie Shurmer 13 and Robbie Catling 16 all made useful knocks before Ben Parker, batting at nine, came in to hit an unbeaten 25 runs as Tew posted 132-9 off their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Conrad Louth and Zaheer Sher put on 62 runs for the first wicket which gave Slough the solid start they needed. Sher was caught by Robbie Shurmer off Ollie Price for 38 runs which included six boundaries.

Shaan Khan was caught by Charlie Gaskin off Lloyd Brock a few balls later and Yaqoot Rafiq soon followed, caught by Price off Lloyd Brock but Louth remained in the middle. Louth went on to make an unbeaten 64 runs, which included six boundaries and a six, as he and Daniyal Akhtar 15 saw Slough home in the 16th over.

Earlier, Tew had overcome High Wycombe in their semi-final by 59 runs.