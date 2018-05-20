Slatter and Shurmer see Tew home to another victory

Curtly Slatter and Robbie Shurmer produced the match-winning partnership as Great & Little Tew picked up their second successive home victory in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Harry Smith’s side beat Amersham by five wickets in Saturday’s division two fixture at Ledwell Road.

Having inserted the visitors, Tew made the early breakthrough when Joe White caught Sam Helm off Shurmer with just ten runs on the board. But Alex Cole and opener Ed Bowcock put on 55 runs for the second wicket when Ian Bryan claimed the first of his three victims.

Bowcock was bowled by Bryan for 38 runs which signalled the start of wickets falling at regular intervals. Amersham were reduced to 93-5 before Bruce Friderichs 24 and Stan Walsh steadied the ship and took the visitors on to 118-6.

Hugh Jackson and Walsh carried on the good work, putting on 32 runs for the sixth wicket. Walsh remained unbeaten on 33 as Amersham closed on 174-8 from their 50 overs, while Bryan finished with 3-28 and Shurmer picked up 2-23.

In reply, Tew were soon in trouble as they slumped to 16-2, losing Robbie Catling and Henry Woodward in quick succession. Smith held his end up and, along with White, put on 57 runs for the third wicket when the skipper was trapped lbw by Stuart Rogers for 23 runs off 52 balls, which included three fours.

Lloyd Brock joined White in the middle and the pair took Tew on to 102-4. Brock was trapped lbw by Maduka Liyanapathiranage and White soon followed, the fifth batsman to be out lbw as Helm struck, having scored 41 runs off 73 balls, including six fours.

But Slatter and Shurmer came up with the goods as they saw Tew home in the 46th over. Slatter remained unbeaten on 39 runs off 64 balls, which included seven fours, while Shurmer scored 28no off 40 balls, including two sixes.