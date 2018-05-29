Savin is too hot for Banbury to cope with in heavy loss

In-form Dan Savin shone with bat and ball to help Bicester & North Oxford to a 103 run victory at Banbury III in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Batting first in Saturday’s division three fixture, Bicester posted 253-7 as Savin hit 88, Callum Doak 42no and Nick Moorman 54, Sophie Mitchelmore taking 3-38 for the hosts.

In reply, Banbury never got near it, closing on 150-8 as Neil Megson hit 35 and Benjamin Cross 31 but Savin took 3-14.

Oxford & Bletchingdon Nondescripts won a high-scoring thriller at Horley by seven runs, with both sides scoring more than 300.

Nondies won the toss and opted to bat and rattled up 319-9 as Chris Day struck 114 and Garry Adamson 62. On a day for the batters, Horley put up a fine chase but were all out for 311, despite a brilliant 129 for Dave Eaton and 60 for Nick Tarrant.

Oxford Downs II brushed aside hosts Great & Little Tew II by seven wickets.

Wasim Mehmood 4-19 to help to restrict Tew to 143-9 in their 50 overs in which Sam Barnes 34 and Sam Catling 30no led the way. Downs wasted little time in reaching 144-3 in the 29th over, Andrew Russell top scoring with an unbeaten 76.

Brackley lost by 18 runs at Bletchley Town in division four.

Bletchley were 161 all out before bowling Brackley out for 143. Bletchley had five points deducted.

In division ten, Cropredy III ran out five wicket winners at Aston Rowant V.

Adrian Beecroft top scored with an unbeaten 79 as Cropredy successfully chased down Rowant’s total of 141 all out.