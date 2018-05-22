Sangha and Clarke tops as Horley get the victory

Horley proved far too strong for hosts Cublington as they cruised to a 140 run victory in division three of the Cherwell Cricket League.

David Clark 74no led Horley to 272-7 in their 50 overs but the star of the show was Savi Sangha, who took 6-20 as Cublington were shot out for just 132 in reply.

Tim Wyatt’s century for Great & Little Tew II was in vain as they fell to a 65 run defeat at Oxford & Bletchingdon Nondescripts in division three.

Nondies were put in by the visitors and they proceeded with few alarms to 243-4 in their 50 overs, Garry Adamson hitting 70 and Pablo Mukherjee 56. Wyatt then scored 108 off 97 balls in Tew’s reply but they lost regular wickets at the other end to fall for 178.

Minster Lovell picked up maximum points with a 105 run win against visitors Banbury III.

Banbury put hosts Minster in to bat but Elliot Graham 87, Jack Simpson46 and James Merriman 43 saw them to 253-9 in their 50 overs. Mark Pallett hit 42 and Neil Megson 33 in Banbury’s reply but skipper Harry Ebsworth took 3-36 as the visitors were bowled out for 148.

Will Goodman scored an excellent unbeaten 85 to steer Tiddington to a six wicket victory at Banbury II in division one.

Tiddington put their hosts in and restricted them to 149-9 as Neil Smith claimed 3-33. Goodman and Will Cooper 30 then shone in Tiddington’s reply as they eased home at 150-4, despite Jack Wilkins taking 3-38.