Sandford set to reclaim their crown

Sandford St Martin are on course to regain the Banbury Indoor Cricket League title.

The 2017 champions will clinch the title if they beat Chipping Norton in their final division one fixture after they beat Banbury by 66 runs.

Sandford posted 116-4 with Martin Dobson 30no and Martin Anson 29no top scoring while Ben Cross took 2-24 and Andrew Prior 1-40. Jim Howe took 2-7 and Tom Goffe 2-17 to dismiss Banbury in 8.4 overs with Kieron Churchill 11 and Jack Lamden 10 top scoring.

Reigning champions Hook Norton and Banbury Veterans can still pip Sandford to the title but must win their last matches and hope the favourites slip up.

Hooky beat Veterans by three wickets on Tuesday.

Veterans posted 78-6 in ten overs with Steve Beck 30 and Neil Megson 25 leading the way while Adam Bennett took 1-16 and Dickie Knight 1-20. In reply, Hooky got home in the seventh over with Tom Bartlett 20 and Dan White 15 top scoring.

Cropredy beat Ruscote Lions by five wickets.

Lions made 98-6 in their ten overs with Imran Younis 39 and Sami Chaudhary 34 top scoring while James Coleman took 2-29. In reply, Cropredy found the runs in the final over with Joe Fox 28no and Tony Vickers 26no top scoring while Banas Ali took 1-49.

Chipping Norton beat Castlethorpe by five wickets.

Jim McGeown took 1-19 as Castlethorpe were dismissed in the final over for 81 runs in which Stuart Walden 20 led the way while Liam Manley took 1-15. Chippy got home in the eighth over with Manley 30no and Ian Widdows 27no top scoring.