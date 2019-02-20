Sandford pip Hooky to regain title

Sandford St Martin have regained their Banbury Indoor Cricket League crown.

The 2017 winners beat Chipping Norton by 61 runs in Tuesday’s final round of fixtures to pip reigning champions Hook Norton by 19 points.

Sandford posted 126-4 in their ten overs against Chippy with Matt Tucker 31no and Tom Goffe 28no leading the way.

In reply, Goffe took 2-16 and Chris Thompson 2-34 to restrict Chippy to 65-5 at the close with Mark Stanway 36no and Liam Manley 9 top scoring.

Despite the defeat, Chippy just managed to avoid being relegated.

Reigning champions Hook Norton hammered Banbury by 76 runs.

They posted 143-4 with Tom Bartlett 28no, Adam Bennett 26no and Adam Webb 27no top scoring while Richard Simpson took 1-33. Webb then took 2-18 as Hooky restricted Banbury to 67-5 in which Jack Lamden 13 top scoring.

Hooky finish runners-up but Banbury are relegated along with Castlethorpe.

Banbury Veterans beat Ruscote Lions by three wickets to claim third place.

Lions were dismissed for 69 runs with Imran Hussain 29 top scoring as Steve Beck took 1-18 and James Risbridger 1-20.

Veterans reached their target in the penultimate over with Andy Cross 25no and Beck 12 top scoring while Naveed took 2-26 and Imran Younis.

Cropredy confirmed Castlethorpe’s relegation with a 43-run victory.

Batting first, Cropredy posted 127-2 in their ten overs with Luke Cherry 27no and James Coleman 26no leading the way. Coleman then took 2-22 and Cherry 1-7 to skittle Castlethorpe out in the final over.

Sandford are the division one champions and they will be joined by division two champions Broughton & North Newington and runners-up Radway next year.