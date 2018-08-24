Sabin wants big response ahead of final home game

Lloyd Sabin says it is all about next season now ahead of Banbury’s final home of the season.

Banbury entertain old rivals Oxford in Saturday’s final Home Counties Premier Cricket League fixture at White Post Road where Sabin will hope for a positive response from his side.

Banbury failed to recover from a top order collapse in Saturday’s division one fixture at Aston Rowant.

Sabin’s side lost by 51 runs at Aston Rowant where Qaasim Adams led his side’s fightback in vain in his final game for Banbury.

Banbury will be without Adams for the final two games and West is also unavailable this weekend.

Sabin said: “We can’t compete for honours anymore and we can’t go down either. So it’s all about the players showing what they can do with next season in mind.

“We’re going to be light against Oxford but I have every confidence the players will compete against them. We need to have the right attitude against Oxford, they’re as good as down.”

Sabin pulled no punches about his side’s performance at Aston Rowant and added: “We were rubbish and didn’t deserve anything from the game.

“We made it too easy for Aston Rowant with the ball, by not hitting the right areas of the pitch as we’ve done for most of the year, and gave away too many runs in the field.

“I played an awful shot and there were a few other loose shots throughout our innings. The only positive was another good innings from Qaasim Adams, who has had a really strong second half to the year.”