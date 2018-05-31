Sabin sure batsmen will find their form

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin knows his batsmen need to start firing – but sooner rather than later.

After a stuttering start to the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign, with defeats against Henley and High Wycombe, Banbury are now moving in the right direction.

Apart from the first two games, the last two weekends have been quite tough for the batsmen, so there is no concern there on my part, I’m sure they will start firing soon Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

So Sabin will be looking to make it three division one wins on the spin in Saturday’s trip to Horspath.

There has been a lack batsmen contributing runs but Sabin said: “We’ve all been a bit light on runs so far.

“But apart from the first two games, the last two weekends have been quite tough for the batsmen, so there is no concern there on my part. I’m sure they will start firing soon.

“The first two games didn’t quite go our way – although we didn’t play well enough against High Wycombe – but we’ll be looking to make it three from three on Saturday.

“I’ve heard mixed reports about the square at Horspath, which has had some work on it, so we won’t really know what to expect. But regardless of what condition it is in, we need to be able to deal with it.”

Richard West produced an inspired spell of bowling against Tring Park on Saturday and Sabin said: “I’ve played with Richard [West] for a long time so I know what he can do in those situations. He bowled really well towards the end of their innings and that was perfect for us.”

Looking back on Monday’s HCPCL T20 defeat at Buckingham, Sabin said: “We were cruising at one stage but in T20 cricket you only need a couple of batsmen to come off and it did for Buckingham. That was probably the first time so far our bowlers didn’t quite get it right.”