Sabin says title race will go to the wire

Lloyd Sabin knows it is vital Banbury get back to winning ways if they are to close the gap at the top.

Banbury entertain lowly Finchampstead in Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League fixture with Sabin looking for his side to make up ground.

We played good cricket all game so we’ll look to take that into Saturday’s fixture Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Banbury were thwarted by Oxford in last weekend’s division one derby and that was one which got away. David Murphy and Freddie Simon pulled a draw out of the fire for Oxford who had been reduced to 77-7 after Qaasim Adams had earlier completed his first century for Banbury.

Sabin said: “With only two wickets in hand, we fancied our chances but their last two batsmen played really well. They didn’t give us a single chance and it wasn’t that we didn’t bowl well.

“We dominated the game and looked well set for the win after picking up some early wickets. But that pair batted well and probably faced as many overs as the other batsmen did in total.

“That’s the way it goes sometimes in the timed format. We played good cricket all game so we’ll look to take that into Saturday’s fixture.

“Finchampstead are near the bottom but can still be a dangerous side. Hopefully we can perform well again and we can get the victory this time.”

Despite his side not winning their last two matches, Sabin will stick with the same 11 that have played in four of the five previous matches.

Only 20 points separate the top six sides, from leaders Tring Park down to Slough, and Sabin added: “It’s such a tight division and I can see it staying like that till the end. Henley are only mid-table but there are only a few points between the top sides this year.”