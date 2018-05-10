Sabin says squad will learn from the setback

Skipper Lloyd Sabin says he has no fears about facing High Wycombe on Saturday.

The Buckinghamshire club have added to their squad during the close season and will be looking to make a serious title challenge in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League this time.

But, like Banbury, they met with an opening day division one defeat against Tring Park, while Sabin’s side went down at the champions Henley. Craig Haupt finally became the first batsman to reach 10,000 runs in the league but Banbury lost by 84 runs.

Sabin has a full squad to choose from for Saturday’s fixture with High Wycombe at White Post Road and said: “High Wycombe have recruited well during the winter but we just need to focus on our game. If we perform well, we’ll win the game.”

But Sabin knows his young side have to take on board the lessons from Saturday’s defeat at The Brakspear Ground.

He said: “It looks on paper as though we struggled and it was a heavy defeat but there were times in the game that we were well in contention.

“We played some really good cricket and had two good spells in the match, one with the ball and one with the bat.

“It was disappointing to lose but if we carry on playing like that – improve on the areas we need to – I’m confident we will be hard to beat.

“We bowled really well for 25 overs and if could have got one more wicket at that stage to break up a crucial partnership we could have got into them.

“We didn’t do a lot wrong but Richard Morris and James Rishton batted positively, chanced their arm and it came off for them, that can happen in cricket.”