Sabin looks for Banbury to keep the run going

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin knows a fifth straight win could take his side top of the Home Counties Premier Cricket table on Saturday.

Aston Rowant are the visitors to White Post Road for Saturday’s division one fixture to face a Banbury side who are now just two points behind leaders High Wycombe.

I was always confident that the runs would come and it was nice to bat on a decent wicket Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Sabin said: “We don’t know a great deal about Aston Rowant but they’ve made a decent start. We’ve just got to try and keep this winning run going.”

Richard West is unavailable so Sabin will decide who he brings in from three possible replacements for the all-rounder.

He said: “It’s a pity Richard West isn’t available as he bowls and bats really well for us, he’s had a good start to the season. But we’ve got a much stronger squad than last year and that means whoever comes in will be on merit and not to make up the numbers.”

Qaasim Adams scored his first half-century for Banbury at Thame Town, where Ollie Clarke added some useful runs to those of his captain who said: “I was always confident that the runs would come and it was nice to bat on a decent wicket.”

Banbury are into the next round of the Oxon Knockout Cup. The holders beat Cumnor by eight wickets in Tuesday’s first round tie.