Sabin hits unbeaten ton as Banbury get back to winning ways

Lloyd Sabin hit an unbeaten century as Banbury ended their four-match win-less run in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Banbury beat High Wycombe by a massive 141 runs in Saturday’s division one fixture in which Charlie Hill also hit a half-century for the visitors while Qaasim Adams picked up five wickets.

Having been inserted, Banbury got off to another poor start when George Tait was caught by George Russell off Thomas Hampton with just ten runs on the board. Sabin, who had dropped down to three to allow Tait to open, came in to join Craig Haupt and put on 47 runs for the second wicket.

Haupt was trapped lbw by Dan Marles for 30 runs off 63 balls which included four boundaries. But Sabin and Ollie Clarke took the score past the three-figures mark before Adams joined his skipper in the middle.

The pair put on 40 runs for the fourth wicket when Adams was bowled by Adam Dobb for a quick-fire 21 runs off just 30 balls which included four boundaries. Sabin and Hill came together and put on 106 runs in a fifth-wicket stand as Banbury posted 254-5 from their 64 overs.

Sabin produced a captain’s innings of 122no from 168 balls which included 17 fours and a six while Hill remained unbeaten on 52 from 70 balls which included six fours and a six.

Wycombe were never allowed to get going in their reply as Banbury took wickets at regular intervals from the off with Edmund Casterton caught behind by Shazad Rana off Olly Wright with just 12 runs on the board. The hosts then lost fellow opener William Hatton, trapped lbw by Adams, and were soon reduced to 51-4 when Marles was run out by Hill for 28 runs.

Adams went on to enjoy a fine spell with the ball as he and Richard West took out the remaining batsmen and Wycombe were dismissed in the 36th over for just 113 runs. Adams finished with an impressive 5-35 while West took 3-18 as Banbury finally got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion.