Sabin aims to keep the run going at Thame

Lloyd Sabin will be looking to make it four wins on the spin on new ground.

Banbury travel to Home Counties Premier Cricket League new boys Thame Town on Saturday.

I don’t know what to expect there, having not played at Thame before, but it’s a game we’ll be looking to win Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

And the Banbury skipper will be expecting nothing less than maximum points against the side propping up the division one table.

As for Banbury, they are now up to third following Saturday’s success at Horspath.

Following back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign, Banbury are in a more confident mood and should be too strong for a Thame team still coming to terms with life in the top division.

Banbury are level on points with second-placed Aston Rowant and only 16 behind leaders High Wycombe.

Saturday’s fixture will be the first time Banbury have played at Thame during Sabin’s time at the club and he’s keen to make sure it is a winning one.

He said: “We’ll obviously be looking to make it four wins on the spin at Thame.

“They are struggling since coming up but obviously they had a good season last year. I don’t know what to expect there, having not played at Thame before, but it’s a game we’ll be looking to win. We’ve got a full squad available so we’ll probably go with the same starting 11 again.”

And Harry Smith is also happy with the way his Great & Little Tew side have started their division two campaign.

The Ledwell Road side have won four out of five so far, the only time they did not pick up maximum points was in their abandoned fixture at Harefield. Even at this early stage, it is looking good for an immediate return to the top division for Tew.