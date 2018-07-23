Papanfus help keep Horley in the race for promotion

Peter Papanfus took seven wickets to keep Horley in the promotion picture in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Horley closed the gap on second place to six points with a resounding 262 run win against Cublington in Saturday’s division three fixture.

The visitors inserted Horley, who racked up a massive 344 all out, Dave Clark hitting 106 and Craig Lynes 54, Ollie Fairhurst taking 6-100. Cublington had no answer to Papanfus, who took 7-37 to send them tumbling out with Nick Rowe 30no top scoring.

Second-placed Oxford & Bletchingdon Nondescripts slipped to a four wicket defeat at ever-improving Great & Little Tew II in division three.

Jack Belmont was the star of the day, taking figures of 7-52 as Nondies were skittled out for 104 in which Pablo Mukherjee 49no top scored. Skipper Markus Jeacock then hit 37 to steer Tew home in the 25th over despite Arfan Ahmed taking 4-44.

Minster Lovell cruised to a seven wicket win at Banbury III to move back up to fourth.

Banbury were restricted to 179-9 with Adnan Ahmed 36 and Mark Pallett 35 top scoring. Nathan Harris hit 80no and Elliot Graham 78 to steer Minster home in the 32nd over.

Brackley beat Tiddington II by 63 runs in division four.

Matthew Lowe 44 top scored as Brackley were dismissed for 132 runs while Matthew Maule took 3-13 and Jordan Davis 3-32. Keith Cartwright then took 7-28 as Tiddington were dismissed in the 26th over.