No support for Slatter as Tew slip up at high-fliers

Great & Little Tew’s promotion hopes received a setback in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Harry Smith’s side lost by eight wickets in Saturday’s fixture at second-placed Wokingham but they remain only 11 points off the final promotion place so it still may be possible.

Tew made a terrible start at Wokingham, being reduced to 22-4 as the top order failed to fire. Openers Robbie Catling, caught by Stuart Hayter off Lewis Sharp, and Smith, caught by Stuart Parsons off Iain Muirden, were back in the pavilion with only one run on the board. Ollie Price and Tom Price soon followed before Tom Bradbeer and Joe White managed to stem the flow of wickets.

White and Curtly Slatter finally managed to produce a decent partnership for the visitors, putting on 68 runs for the sixth wicket. White was trapped lbw by Jacob Clark for a patient 37 runs off 108 balls.

More wickets fell but Catling went on to make an unbeaten 70 runs off 84 balls which included nine boundaries as he and Joe Thomas 25no saw Tew to 174-8 off their 50 overs.

In reply, Wokingham lost both openers with Stuart Parsons bowled for 13 by Shurmer who then bowled Archie Carter for 19. But Danny Housego hit an unbeaten 72 runs off 109 balls as he and James Bird, who hit an unbeaten 61 runs off 90 balls, saw Wokingham home in the 44th over.