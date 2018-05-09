Murrey and Megson put Banbury on road to opening victory

Banbury III saw off visitors Great Brickhill II by 33 runs in division three of the Cherwell Cricket League.

Ollie Murrey 44 and Neil Megson 30 helped Banbury to 164-5 in their 50 overs. Chris Jones hit 50 for Brickhill but they fell to 131 all out.

Horley lost by five wickets win at Minster Lovell.

Harry Ebsworth took 3-30 as Horley were dismissed for 151, Dave Eaton top scoring with 37. Youngster Ollie Mersh then scored a fluent 62no in Minster’s reply, leading them to 152-5 with more than 11 overs to spare.

Brackley beat Witney Mills by 23 runs in division four.

Batting first, Brackley posted 240-6 with Adam Wirth hitting 51 and Sam Haselgrove taking 3-39. Ollie Burney scored an unbeaten 36 and Mike Dove 30 but Mills were held to 217-9, with Rob Cartwright taking 3-39.

Cropredy II edged out hosts Didcot II by two runs in division five.

Cropredy posted 199-8 in their 50 overs despite George Woodley taking 3-40. Kieran Beesley 45 and Luke Higgins 31 shone for Didcot but they closed agonisingly short on 197-9.

Jacob Mayers hammered a brilliant unbeaten 123 as Minster Lovell II thrashed Horley II by 150 runs in division six.

Horley inserted Minster after winning the toss but Mayers helped the visitors to 250-4 in their 50 overs. Horley were then restricted to just 103-9 in 50 overs, Dan Faulkner the pick of the Minster attack with 3-29.

Eynsham enjoyed a 107-run win over Banbury IV.

They were bowled out for just 144, Ben Smitten hitting 48. But Banbury then slumped to 37 all out in reply as Tom Gerken took 4-11 and Sam Hollingshead 4-20.