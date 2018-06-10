Muirden’s six of the best leaves Smith’s boys reeling

Great & Little Tew captain Harry Smith may have thought last season’s batting collapses were firmly behind his side this time.

But he may have to think again following their first Home Counties Premier Cricket League defeat of the campaign. Tew were hammered by a massive 147 runs by Wokingham in Saturday’s division two fixture at Ledwell Road where Iain Muirden ripped through the home’s side’s batsmen.

Smith inserted the visitors and saw his side make the early breakthrough when James Bird was caught by Henry Woodward off Lloyd Brock with 36 runs on the board. But that brought together fellow opener Stuart Parsons and Danny Housego who put on 78 runs for the second wicket.

Housego was trapped lbw by Lawrence Brock for 39 runs. But it was the partnership between Parsons and Simon Myles that proved crucial as they piled on the runs with Wokingham reaching 229-2 off their 50 overs.

Parsons remained unbeaten on 87 runs which included nine fours while Myles finished unbeaten on 75 which included ten fours. The Tew bowlers and fielders toiled without success in the field.

Tew’s reply was reminiscent of last season’s batting collapses as they were skittled out for just 82 runs in the 26th over as Muirden ripped through their line-up.

Smith 12 and fellow opener Robbie Catling 22 were the only top order batsmen to make double figures. Tim Wyatt 22 provided some resistance lower down the order before he was bowled by Jacob Clark for 22 which included four fours.

Muirden finished with an impressive 6-40 and Clark picked up 4-11 on a day Tew will quickly want to behind them ahead of this weekend’s trip to leaders Buckingham Town.