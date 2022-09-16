Moreton-in-Marsh Ladies Cricket Team scores funding boost

The Ladies Cricket Team is excited to have been awarded a large boost to their funds to purchase club branded playing and training kit.

The cricket team is still in its first year and was formed with the aim of encouraging local women and girls to try a new sport and improve both their physical fitness and mental wellbeing.

Since its formation, the club has recruited over 15 members, ranging from 13 to over 60 years old, and has competed in local league games.

The financial support was made through Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme which has handed out more than £5m to good causes across Great Britain since its launch, and donates up to £64,000 across the country every month.

Captain of the Moreton-in-Marsh Ladies Cricket Team, Madi Pavey-Edwards, said: “This is the first full season for Moreton-in-Marsh ladies team, and it’s proved a resounding success.

“Our goal this year has been all about participation-attracting new members and providing opportunities for everyone to take part in this brilliant sport and have fun.

“Next year we want to continue our progression by purchasing our own club-branded women’s playing and training kit, together with new equipment such as bats, helmets, pads and gloves.